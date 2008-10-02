Michael Douglas helps fete humanitarian award recipient Jay Z



Millionaire rapper Jay Z will have to make room among the seven Grammies on his mantelpiece for a new non-music related award. The 38-year-old music mogul was presented a special humanitarian trophy this week at a New York ceremony hosted by Hollywood star Michael Douglas.



Beyonce's musician husband was given the gong by the United Nations of America for his work with the organisation to help raise funds and focus the spotlight on the world water crisis - in which a lack of safe drinking water in many disadvantaged areas is destroying communities and lives.



"If you bring awareness to young people, they're going to see and want to be involved," said Jay Z when he announced his involvement in the cause. "I'm not a politician - I'm just a regular person with a heart. If you see a problem like that and do nothing about it, there's something wrong with you."



In the audience at the ceremony was Michael's wife Catherine Zeta-Jones. The Welsh beauty, who celebrated her 39th birthday last week, was showing off her enviable curves in a satin one-shouldered gown.