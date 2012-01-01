Britney's truly back as 'Womanizer' vid proves a hit with internet fans



Britney Spears is soaring back to the top of the music world with her triumphant new single, Womanizer. Just 48 hours after the music video for the track was uploaded to internet site YouTube at the weekend, it received nearly seven million hits from fans wanting a glimpse of the pop princess in her latest record.



Directed by the man behind the videos for her hits Toxic and Stronger, Womanizer features the 26-year-old back on form and looking incredible. In the clip she is transformed into various different characters, including a secretary, a tattooed waitress and a wife at home.



Showing off her newly toned body in the saucy video, the mother of two also appears nude in a sauna, her modesty preserved only by clever positioning.



The first single from her sixth studio album, Circus – which is due to be released to coincide with Britney's 27th birthday on December 2 – Womanizer was released on September 26 with the accompanying video premiering on October 10.