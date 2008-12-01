Britney continues comeback in front of 13m 'X Factor' viewers



Thirteen million people watched Britney Spears strut her stuff on X Factor in her first UK performance in five years. On a 24-hour whistle-stop tour the comeback queen dropped in to show the talent show hopefuls how it's done.



Wearing hotpants and fishnet tights, the chart-topping star, who turns 27 on December 2, shimmied her way through a sizzling dance routine for her new single Womanizer. The appearance earned the singer a standing ovation from Simon Cowell and the other judges, while interviewer Dermot O'Leary bowed as he took her hand in greeting before their studio chat.



Critics noted Britney lip-synched rather than singing live like the contestants themselves and didn't meet the would-be pop stars for a mentoring session as fellow big name Mariah Carey had done on an earlier occasion. But the adoring X Factor wannabes insisted their idol's visit had been fantastic.



One of them, 26-year-old Ruth Lorenzo, said: "Britney has a frantic life. I'm sure if she had the time she would have (met us). She is hot, man! She's amazing - she can mime if she likes."