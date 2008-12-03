Birthday girl Britney helps get New York's Rockefeller Centre twinkling



During a performance-packed week - in which she celebrated her 27th birthday and recorded an appearance on Good Morning America - Britney Spears took some time out to get the Big Apple in the mood for Christmas.



The Womanizer singer, currently in New York to promote her new album Circus, was at the Rockefeller Centre to record a festive greeting to be shown during the televised tree-lighting ceremony.



She's just one of the big names contributing to the annual event, which airs on Wednesday night in the US and features performances from Beyonce and her sister Solange, as well as Miley Cyrus and The Jonas Brothers.



Watching from the wings as Britney got to work were her two sons, Preston, three, and two-year-old Jayden James. The youngsters were looked after by Britney's mum Lynne Spears, who, along with her father Jamie, is credited for helping the singer overcome her problems to make a successful comeback this year.