For the New York nightclub party to mark her 27th birthday and the launch of new album Circus Britney chose a daringly low-cut dress
Earlier in the day the pop princess had worn an equally racy outfit for her performance on a US TV breakfast show
4 DECEMBER 2008
Newly honed and toned Britney Spears, who often wears revealing outfits on stage, took a similar approach to her birthday outfit, heading out to celebrate her 27th in a skin tight affair with daringly low neckline.
After a busy day which included a performance on US TV, the release of her new album, and recording a festive message for the televised Rockefeller Centre tree-lighting ceremony, the birthday girl unwound with friends and family at a Big Top-themed party in New York's Tenjune nightclub.
First came an intimate dinner with parents Lynne and Jamie, her two young sons Jayden and Preston, and the singer's manager. She then headed to the joint birthday and album release bash for Circus, celebrating with guests including model Tyson Beckford and Entourage's Jeremy Piven.
The party was themed in line with her latest album, and included jugglers and stilt-walkers as well as a special circus birthday cake.