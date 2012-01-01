eugenie 18th gallery

"How do I play the princess thing? I don't really," once mused Princess Eugenie, who has grown into an independent, unaffected young lady and a thoroughly modern royal. As she turns 18 on March 23 we chart her progression from fresh faced youngster to elegant young society beauty. Above: Eugenie Victoria Helena Mountbatten-Windsor made her debut nestled in the arms of her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, and watched over by her proud father, Prince Andrew, as the couple took her home from London's Portland hospital days after her 1990 birth

All photos: © Rex, Getty Images, Tatler