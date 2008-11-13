The crown prince congratulates his wife with a kiss after she is named 'woman of the year' by a Danish magazine
Photo: © Rex
Accepting the award, the 36-year-old Aussie-born princess said it warms her heart that her contribution has been recognised
Photo: © Rex
13 NOVEMBER 2008
Prince Frederik was clearly bursting with pride as he bestowed a congratulatory kiss on his wife Mary after she was named woman of the year by a Danish magazine in recognition of her charity work. Much of it has been with the Mary Foundation, an organisation established by the princess in September 2007.
The Tasmania-born brunette, who wore a chic little black dress accessorised with an unusual green belt to accept the honour, told the audience she'd initially been surprised to be nominated.
She went on to speak of the "challenging and exciting journey" she's been on since becoming crown princess four years ago, and revealed that having her charitable contributions recognised "warms my heart".
With the award comes a cash prize, which the caring mum of two announced she would be donating to charity.