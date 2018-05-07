See the top 10 best-dressed royals of the month in 71 seconds HELLO! US

April was a big month for royal style! It started out with the British royals in their Sunday best for Easter and wrapped with Princess Charlotte showing off her classic wardrobe at the Lindo Wing – not to mention that in between we also got to see a string of flawless outfits from royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle. Here's the 72-second rundown of the 10 royals who came out on top in the month's sartorial stakes, from Kate Middleton to Lady Amelia Windsor.