Video: All the trips, slips and stumbles that prove the royals are just like us

With their grace, elegance and style it can be easy to forget that the royals are just like us at the end of the day. Though Her Majesty nearly always maintains her composure, she nearly lost her hat to a strong wind in 1979 while attending a welcoming ceremony with Sultan Qaboos of Oman. Of course, the monarch expertly managed to catch the absconding headwear! Kate Middleton is also not immune to wardrobe malfunctions, catching her high heel in a grate at Mons Barracks Aldershot at the St Patrick's Day Parade in 2013. Like the Queen, the Duchess of Cornwall also underestimated the wind when attending Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015. Duchess Camilla was forced to cling to her powder blue dress and matching hat as she arrived at The Church of St Mary Magdalene. See the royal stumbles in our video below.

Proof the Royals are just like us