Zara Tindall's personal Instagram account revealed – and her handle has a sweet meaning How adorable!

Several members of the royal family have their own Instagram accounts, often detailing the work that they carry out, but some have their own personal accounts.

One of those royals is Zara Tindall, who keeps a low-profile on the social media site with her private account, zp176. The handle actually has a concealed sweet meaning, with the 'z' referring to her first name, Zara, while the 'p' refers to her maiden name, Phillips.

The 176 is in reference to the team number that she was given when she first started representing the United Kingdom in equestrian. Her handle also shares the name with the equestrian clothing brand that she designed with Musto Outdoors Clothing in 2010.

WATCH: Zara Tindall stars in hilarious short film

The royal appears to be an active user on the site, with her profile having shared over 420 posts, and boasting 197 followers, who are presumably friends.

The mum-of-three also has a sweet profile picture for her account, which features the royal kissing one of the horses that she rode in competition, with a gold medal around its neck.

The mum-of-three was recently spotted on Instagram as she and Mike Tindall joined close friend Storm Keating to celebrate her 40th birthday.

The stars' account has some personal meaning

The couple looked stunning for the milestone occasion, with Princess Anne's daughter opting for a pair of gorgeous leather mini shorts and gold and black blouse.

To complete the look, the equestrian wore black tights and her short hair in loose waves, while Mike looked dapper in a suit.

Zara is a mum of three

Zara's brother, Peter Phillips, also has his own private social media account and goes by the name @pedrophillips15; although he doesn't have a profile picture, the dad-of-two has shared over 150 posts.

Peter's estranged wife Autumn Phillips, née Autumn Kelly, who he quietly split from in September 2019, also has a private account under the handle @densilkelly. Her profile photo is a throwback family picture of the ex-couple with their two young daughters Savannah, ten, and Isla, nine.

