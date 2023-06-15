Charlotte Tilbury's new Lip Blur is going absolutely wild on TikTok right now

This week Charlotte Tilbury announced Bella Hadid as the new gorgeous face of the brand's latest Airbrush Flawless innovation - the Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur.

What's so special about The Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur? Well, it's created with Powder Blur technology to give the illusion of a matte powder pout without drying, creasing, settling into fine lines, or feathering.

TikToker Katie, who has 1.2 million followers, shared a video of herself applying the red Ruby Lip Blur shade, and she was immediately impressed.

She said: "I will just say right off the bat that this feels really comfortable on my lips. It's been a few minutes and here are my lips - this is a micro lens, people! - they look moisturised ... Charlotte, you nailed it."

Sarai Cruz, also on TikTok, said "It smells good and it's super soft and velvety."

UK beauty influencer and makeup artist Nicola Chapman also sung its praises while she applied the shade Flame Blur, especially because of the "pointy thin wand so you don't have to use a lip liner with it." She also commented on the nice smell and the texture.

Shop Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Lip Blur

TikToker Glam by Holly is also a fan of the lip product having purchased the Pillow Talk shade. "It surprised me how comfortable it is," she told her 142 followers.

The videos of Bella Hadid are also getting some fanfare on TikTok, making her the perfect beauty muse and campaign star for the new launch.

The beauty guru spoke about why she chose Bella, saying: "I'll always remember when she told me how obsessed she is with my airbrush icons and I was so proud when she told me she takes it on every shoot, gives them to every make-up artist and are part of her everyday makeup routine because she can always trust them to give her the most incredible confidence boosting results.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty revealed Bella Hadid as the campaign star of their latest innovation, the Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur

"That’s why she is the perfect partner for this campaign. We both share a passion and understanding of the power of great makeup to transform how someone feels so they can be their most confident selves and go on to conquer their worlds."

Talking about the shoot, she said: "On set, I saw this transformation first hand. It was incredible to see how Bella used the different airbrush flawless lip shades, from the gorgeous universally flattering Pillow Talk pink to the powerful ruby blur - dialling it up and down, wearing it blurred and bold - to create the most euphoric and joyous energy which everyone around us could feel."