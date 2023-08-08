Meghan Markle would love this M&S floral shirt dress - and it's half-price in the sale

Meghan Markle's wardrobe is filled with gorgeous dresses, but one that's up there with our favourites is the Duchess' stunning Carolina Herrera floral shirt dress.

The 42-year-old debuted the poppy print midi when she left a virtual message for the Global Citizen’s Vax Live concert back in 2022 – and despite its $1,600 price tag, the Meghan Effect caused the designer dress to sell out.

Meghan debuted the Caroline Herrera dress back in 2022

Hobbs dropped its own almost identical version of the red dress, and the new season style now comes in a green and pink colourway. If you want to channel Meghan for less, you're in luck. The green version of the designer dupe has just dropped in the Marks & Spencer sale – and it's currently half-price.

The Hobbs midi features a collared neckline, elegantly draped sleeves, and banded cuffs, finished with a pink floral print. The belt perfectly cinches the waist for a flattering finish, and the versatile style can be easily styled for any occasion.

The floral number would look so lovely teamed with a pair of espadrille sandals for a stylish summer look, and would look just as fab teamed with trainers or chunky boots as the weather gets cooler.

For an elevated ensemble, we recommend dressing it up with a pair of white heels for a stunning wedding guest look.

Meghan wore the Carolina Herrera dress during her second pregnancy as she virtually for the Vax Live concert. Accessorised to perfection, the mother-of-two opted for delicate gold jewellery, including her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s watch, with her glossy brunette hair styled in loose waves and brushed to the side.

Reduced from £149 to £75, the royal-inspired frock has already sold out in select sizes, so you'll need to act fast if you love it!

