TikTok is going absolutely wild for Charlotte Tilbury's new Disney collection

Disney's 100 year anniversary was always going to be a special one, but TikTok stars have been in awe of the magic and have been positing videos of the new Charlotte Tilbury x DISNEY100 collection.

TikToker Georgie Diggins shared a video of herself unboxing iconic makeup and skincare collectables that have been adorned with a limited edition Tinker Bell design.

The most popular product on TikTok has to be the world-famous Beauty Light Wands for cheekbones - as demonstrated by _chlobeauty_ on TikTok below.

Charlotte’s best-selling (and award-winning) Magic Cream moisturiser is loved by experts and stars and TikTok creators, and even more so now with the bejewelled limited edition lid in this collection.

If you're wanting a little bit of the magic without the splurge you can even buy a limited edition makeup bag with an embellished Tinker Bell on the front. Watch as TikToker oneelleofamakeover unveils hers.

There's also limited edition Disney pins that you can get with your order. Enter code DISNEYPIN at checkout to collect your FREE pin. They're just too darn cute.

What's our verdict on the Charlotte Tilbury x DISNEY100 collection?

As a longtime Charlotte Tilbury fan AND a longtime sparkle fan, I squealed with delight when this PR package arrived on my desk last week. I think the cute makeup bag is the star of the show in the line-up - it's just adorable and would make for a brilliant gift if you've got a teenager to buy for. I am a big fan of the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream and this limited edition design is just very cute to look at, AND it's refillable so I can enjoy that on my dressing table for years to come. I would have loved to have seen a lipgloss or a lipstick in the collection, but overall I think this has a just the right amount of nostalgia and sparkle to it.

Also, I love how the entire Charlotte Tilbury community is getting involved. There are even special live masterclasses taking place over the next month to recreate some Disney looks. See the full lineup on charlottetilbury.com.

Brush-along with Team Tilbury to create a beauty look inspired by Mulan, Alice in Wonderland, and Moana using the NEW! Disney100 x Charlotte Tilbury limited-edition collectables! FYI, tickets are free but limited and will be allocated on a first come first served basis.