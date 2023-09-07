Sienna Miller’s ‘favourite’ £75 Marks & Spencer blazer has dropped - and it looks SO designer

When we heard that Sienna Miller was fronting Marks & Spencer’s Autumn/Winter campaign, we were beside ourselves with excitement. When you sign up the ultimate cool girl/queen of looking effortlessly chic, you can bet it’ll be a collection of head-turning fits. Well, the new line has been unveiled and it’s everything we hoped for - and more.

It’s a plethora of chic wardrobe staples, seasonal separates and standout pieces with colour pops of red, blues and lime. But the one piece that really caught our eye was the M&S tweed relaxed blazer, which retails at £75 and comes in sizes 6-18. It’s Sienna’s favourite piece from the collection, and we can totally see why!

We thought Anine Bing as soon as we saw it - are we wrong? It’s perfection! A heritage check and fabric tweed blazer with a relaxed fit, featuring a neat single-breasted front. It’s a wardrobe essential if ever we saw one - and the great thing about it is it’s super comfortable, thanks to the lining and added stretch.

The finishing touches? lap pockets, a notched lapel and buttoned cuffs. You could follow Sienna’s lead and style it with dark wide-leg trousers and a cream shirt, but it would look equally as good with some boyfriend jeans, a funky tee and some white trainers. It’s just so versatile!

There’s just no way you’d know this was M&S if you didn’t read the label, it’s mind-boggling!

Here's how the blazer looks in 'real life' - definite Anine Bing vibes

If you do want to grab one for your autumn wardrobe refresh, we advise not hanging about - it’s sure to sell out, pronto! The same goes for the rest of the collection too - so get adding to basket to avoid missing out!

Our Director of Lifestyle & Shopping Leanne Bayley is delighted with the new collection. She says: “Sienna Miller and Marks & Spencer teaming up is such a match made in sartorial heaven. Whatever she wears, she looks incredible. And it’s exciting that fans can now shop her look for a whole lot less.

“The blazer that Sienna says is her absolute ‘favourite’ piece from the collection will be such a staple in your wardrobe, and if your budget can’t stretch to an Anine Bing design (which looks oh so similar), this is the blazer for you. I think this collection is going to sell so fast - and you can guarantee I shopped online as soon as I woke up.”