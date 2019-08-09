Celebrity daily edit: Princess Leonor and Sofia's sightseeing Majorcan fun - video
In today's Daily Edit we head over to Majorca to join the Spanish royal family as they take in the sights and delights of the Mediterranean island. And we find out why Princess Martha Louise will no longer be known by her title all the time. Plus we see Stacey Solomon's heart-felt tribute to working mums... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
