Lorraine Kelly just wore the most flattering dress – and it's on sale

Lorraine Kelly just provided some serious workwear inspiration for winter – and fans are obsessed. Stepping out in an electric blue shirt dress from Warehouse, the presenter teamed her ultra-flattering midi with her favourite nude pointed pumps and sparkling silver jewellery.

Wearing her brunette bob down in a sleek, straight style, Lorraine opted for a natural and fresh-faced makeup look, as she combined a soft brown eyeshadow with a rosy blusher and a pale pink lip gloss – stunning.

Lorraine posed in a fitted blue midi dress from Warehouse

Posting her outfit details on Instagram, she wrote: "Today's dress @warehouseuk - stretchy and comfortable!! #fashion #highstreet."

Bright blue Rib Ruched Front Shirt Dress, was £55 NOW £35.75, Warehouse

Sparking a positive reaction from fans, Lorraine's 466k followers were quick to praise her latest ensemble.

"Colour really suits you. Love the detail on top. Shoes lovely too" wrote one. "Style & colour suits you," agreed another. Meanwhile, a third simply commented: "Beautiful."

Reduced from £55 to £35.75 in the sale, Lorraine's dress features a classic shirt collar, long sleeves and a flattering ruched front. An everyday staple, pair it with box-fresh trainers for a more casual feel or add ankle boots and a tailored coat before heading into the office.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: The Best of Lorraine Kelly's Looks

When it comes to dressing for the screen, Lorraine often champions affordable fashion from the high street, and she recently donned the most gorgeous style from Mango.

Looking oh-so-chic in a silky shirt dress from the brand, last week the TV star shared a snap of her £49.99 design on social media. Accessorising with iron-grey stilettos and diamante stud earrings, Lorraine captioned it: "Today's outfit @mango - #recycle #reuse #fashion #ecofriendly Shoes - @kurtgeiger."

Part of Mango's 'committed collection', meaning it's made with more environmentally friendly materials and processes than regular garments, Lorraine's dress is made from 100% viscose, a fibre derived from wood pulp and often used as a vegan alternative to silk. Both stylish and sustainable, we can see why she loves it so much!

