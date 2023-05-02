This is the exact nude lip Penelope Cruz wore to the Met Gala – and you can shop it with 20% off

Charlotte Tilbury served the best Met Gala 2023 makeup looks, including Penelope Cruz, Lily James and Kate Moss.

Penelope Cruz served one of the Met Gala’s best looks with her bridal gown. The actress, decked in vintage Chanel Couture, clearly did her homework to pay homage to this year’s Met Gala 2023 theme: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

Chanel Couture aside, it was her angelic bridal makeup look that had us stopping the scroll and zooming in – because that nude Penelope Cruz lipstick is all we can think about.

Penelope Cruz looks angelic at the Met Ball 2023

Penelope’s secret? The Met co-chair wore Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution Lipstick in Runway Royalty, dubbed a “nude, soft rosy peach lipstick with a fresh, dewy satin-finish lip look.”

To celebrate the first Monday of May, Charlotte Tilbury is offering 20% off across her products with code REDCARPET, when you spend £50/$70. Offer ends May 4 2023, and is open to both UK and US customers.

And to top off the star's 90s supermodel inspired look, Penelope’s lips were lined with Charlotte Tilbury’s Lip Cheat lip liner in Iconic Nude.

2023 brides should draw inspiration from Penelope’s demure, coquettish makeup look. The sultry eyes (created using Charlotte Tilbury Super Nudes Easy Eye Palette) and soft, radiant skin serves as a blueprint for future brides looking for bridal makeup inspo.

The key? A good foundation goes without saying but follow Penelope’s lead and highlight the cheekbones and areas the light hits with her go-to, Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Beauty Light Wand Highlighter. The candlelight like highlighter gives a filter-like finish - just look at Penelope's glow.

Sienna Miller, Lizzo, Kate Moss and Lily James at the Met Gala 2023

Charlotte Tilbury’s makeup was the magic behind many of the Met Gala 2023’s standout looks, including Sienna Miller, Lizzo, Kate Moss and Lily James as well as Jessica Chastain, Janelle Monae and Rita Ora.

Special mention to Salma Hayek looking sensational in Gucci and the Charlotte Tilbury Lipstick in Walk of Shame, a berry-rose matte shade to complement the gloss and glam of her Gucci bustier gown.

Salma Hayek stuns at Met Gala 2023 wearing Gucci

Not forgetting superstar Doja Cat, who completed her tribute to Karl Lagerfeld’s iconic pet cat Choupette using Charlotte Tilbury’s Feline Flick Eyeliner in Panther.

© Getty Images Doja Cat wears Oscar de la Renta at the Met Gala 2023

Talk about the most perfect feline eye look!

