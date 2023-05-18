This cult Charlotte Tilbury product sells every 8 seconds – and it’s just dropped in a new shade

There are few beauty trends we can all agree on but one that never fails to be requested is a healthy, sunkissed glow. Since we can’t rely on the weather for a glowing complexion, one person we can rely on is Charlotte Tilbury and her glow-giving makeup.

And new for summer 2023? Her Summer of Lovegasm icons, a capsule range of bestselling products in new shades and some familiar faces back in stock. Glow in a bottle? We’re sold!

The one product everyone’s talking about is the Beauty Light Wand, Charlotte Tilbury’s bestselling highlighter; so loved is the £30/$42 product in Pinkgasm that one sells every eight seconds.

Charlotte has just made our summer beauty dreams come true with the launch of her Beauty Light Wand in a new colourway, Pinkgasm Sunset, described as giving lips and cheeks a “rose love-light glow” for a “love-blush from within.”

Also just in for summer is Charlotte’s limited-edition Pinkgasm Jewel Lips (the best lip product for giving lips a glowy glaze) in two new shades; Pinkgasm, a pearlescent pink and Pinkgasm Sunset, a shimmering rose pink.

Add the back in stock Glowgasm Face Palette into the mix and you’ll be giving J-Lo a run for her money in the glowing skin stakes.

Described as an “easy to use bronzer, blush and highlighter palette for your face, eyes and cheeks”, the Glowgasm palette was first introduced in 2019 and is now available for a limited time only.

With a slew of celebrity fans, including Penelope Cruz, Kate Moss and Lizzo, these new products are bound to become favourites on the red carpet, as well as our makeup bag.

Speaking about the new collection, Charlotte says: “I have always been obsessed with that healthy glow you see on someone when they are just back from a week in the sun or that fresh-faced radiance from the rush of falling in love – it’s that love-light radiance of joy, happiness and pleasure that shines in their eyes, cheeks and lips!

“I wanted to bottle that instant glow into my collection of beauty secrets and share it with the world, so we can always look our most euphoric in just one swipe.”

