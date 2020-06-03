Charlotte Tilbury sale alert! If you want a confidence boost this set is for you Look good and feel good...

I don't know about you, but during lockdown, I've felt a bit meh when I look in the mirror. From stressed skin woes to dark bags under my eyes due to lack of sleep, I need a little confidence boost - and a little R 'n' R. Luckily, Charlotte Tilbury has come to the rescue with her latest bundle that's on sale.

The 'Easy Confidence-Boosting Makeup Kit' has been masterminded by Charlotte's chic niece, makeup-artist Sofia Schwarzkopf-Tilbury, who also works for the business and is a great advert for the products with her Rosie Huntington-Whiteley-esque good looks. Just look at this pair!

Charlotte Tilbury and her niece Sofia Schwarzkopf-Tilbury

The collection includes some of Sofia's favourite beautifying makeup products for mesmerising eyes, glowing skin and a fuller-looking pout! This collection should be £164, but in a brand new sale announcement, it's just £131.20. Also, you've got until midnight tonight to get a free sample of Mini Multi-Miracle Glow on orders over £80.

Sofia's Easy Confidence-Boosting Makeup Kit​​​​, was £164, now £131.20, Charlotte Tilbury

So what does the Confidence-Boosting Makeup Kit include?

Hollywood Flawless Filter

This complexion booster will give you starlit skin in seconds! With the versatility of a primer and the mega-watt glow of a highlighter, this complexion makeup must-have is enriched with ingredients that help to illuminate and smooth the look of your skin.

Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk

Everyone has swooned over a Pillow Talk product at some point, and this everyday eyeshadow palette is super flattering. Discover the four shimmer and matte shades in champagne pink, matte dusky rose, soft matte brown and rose gold sparkle.

Eyes to Mesmerise in Rose Gold

If you're looking for an easy product with maximum impact - it's this. The water-infused formula gives off a beautiful eye makeup look.

Full Fat Lashes mascara in Glossy Black

An award-winning mascara that gives you curl, separation, volume, length and drama!

Lip Cheat lip liner in Supersize Me

The deep nude-pink waterproof lip liner will give you a gorgeously defined, fuller-looking pout.

Hot Lips 2 lipstick in Angel Alessandra

This is in homage to supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio. The sunset, peachy nude lipstick has a creamy satin K.I.S.S.I.N.G finish making you look glowing and gorgeous.

It's been a busy couple of months for the popular beauty brand - with the launch of the Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, the Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir and the Airbrush Bronzer, there's no doubt about it - lockdown has been busier than ever for the beauty mogul. Whatever will be next?

