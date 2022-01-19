Charlotte Tilbury’s new foundation will be everywhere this awards season, trust us!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When Charlotte Tilbury releases a new beauty product, you don’t just walk, you run. And her latest launch, the Beautiful Skin Foundation, seems to have been sprinkled even more liberally with that imitable Charlotte Tilbury magic – she’s been testing it out in secret on her celebrity clients for years for award shows, film premieres and runways too.

RELATED: The best new beauty products in 2022 to spark joy

Charlotte Tilbury fans have been snapping up the foundation in their droves, and lauding its innovative formulation and glow-giving coverage. Promising dewy, hydrated skin (without shimmer or glitter), the new launch will no doubt find its way into the makeup bag of Charlotte’s royal fan Meghan Markle, pronto.

Beautiful Skin Foundation, available in 30 shades, £34, Charlotte Tilbury

Designed to bridge the gap between Charlotte’s Light Wonder Foundation and Airbrush Flawless Foundation, the Beautiful Skin Foundation sits in between the two to give a buildable, medium, long-lasting coverage that’s natural, not cakey, and dewy, rather than matte.

One of the plus points of this product is that it not only covers imperfections and gives a dewy finish, but is packed with active skincare ingredients to treat the skin along the way. A multi-tasker if ever we saw one.

MORE: Meghan Markle beauty secrets - all the products the Duchess has said she's used

“Throughout my 28-year career as a makeup artist and skin expert, I’ve always said, beautiful, healthy skin starts with high-performance ingredients," Charlotte said.

“With my new Beautiful Skin Foundation, I’ve added a matrix of science-infused skin actives to create a hybrid foundation that floods the skin with moisture and leaves the complexion plump, smooth, glowing and protected against pollution. It immediately perfects the complexion while delivering long-term skin benefits.”

Phoebe Dynevor is one of the famous faces behind the new launch

Since Charlotte’s already been testing the formula out on her famous faces, there’s no doubt it’ll be a backstage staple during the upcoming awards season – her celebrity client fanbase is said to have fallen in love with its natural finish during the testing phase.

With Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn as the faces behind the launch, it’s only a matter of time before it becomes a cult classic.

READ: The best celebrity beauty brands to try this year

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.