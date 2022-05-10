I tried Michelle Keegan's glowing BAFTA makeup look & this is what happened

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan's red carpet moment at the TV Baftas 2022 is one we are seriously not going to forget in a hurry.

READ: 15 best dressed stars on the BAFTA TV Awards 2022 red carpet

The former Coronation Street actress wowed the crowd at the Royal Festival Hall in an exquisite gown designed by Zuhair Murad. She positively sparked in the blush pink asymmetrical gown, which boasted an iridescent princess-like sheen.

WATCH: Mum on the Run - HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor Laura Sutcliffe tests Michelle Keegan's BAFTA beauty products

We are sure you spotted her flawless makeup, too. The wife of Mark Wright's complexion glowed with epic proportions. Her pearlescent highlighter gave her skin a totally luminous effect and I for one, was mesmerised.

READ: The secret to Michelle Keegan's radiant glow revealed – and it's yours for £42

Talented makeup artist Emmy Clarkson was the lady behind Michelle's glam face and thankfully for us, shared a variety of behind-the-scenes snaps and videos of the star having her makeup applied.

Emmy preened Michelle's face to perfection using a vat of Charlotte Tilbury products and we decided we would try them, too, in the hope we get flawless skin like the Brassic star. As much as her eye makeup and lips looked incredible, it was all about the skin for us.

Michelle's foundation

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation, £36.00, Cult Beauty

The professional wrote: "A Hollywood moment with @michkeegan!" and proceeded to list everything used.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Bronzer, £42.00, Cult Beauty

In order to get skin that sparkles, it's imperative that you amp up your skincare routine. Ahead of makeup application, Emmy used the brand's 'Magic Serum Crystal Elixir' followed by a touch of Charlotte's famed 'Magic Cream' Moisturiser.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter, £36.00, Cult Beauty

Then she used the 'Hollywood Flawless Filter' which acts like a primer and blurs any imperfections, but also gives a super sheeny glow, likened to a filter.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand, £29.00, Cult Beauty

Michelle's foundation was the hugely popular 'Beautiful Skin', which has been a huge launch for the brand this year and has been known to sell out in many shades. It has a buildable medium coverage. I've tried it, and can vouch it is super hydrating and gives skin a radiant, healthy glow. It's long-lasting and contains Hyaluronic Acid, which zaps the skin with moisture and revitalises the skin’s outer, visible layers.

Pillow Talk Mult-Glow, Romance Light, £35.00, Cult Beauty

Sealing your foundation is so important for that long-lasting, polished look, and the 'Airbrush Bronzer' did the perfect job for sealing Michelle's skin.

Michelle showed off all the products that gave her 'glowy glam' on Instagram

The main product used to create the delicate sheen that was visible on Michelle's brow bone and cheekbones was the 'Beauty Light Wand' in 'Pillow Talk.' The dreamy highlighter product looks like a pen, and gives a pearly-like finish that is free from glitter. It comes with a cushion applicator pad so it's easy to blend, too.

READ: I tried every single product Blake Lively used at the Met Gala

Lastly, using a new product from the brand, Emmy applied the 'Pillow Talk Multi Glow Highlighter' which is in powder form. It elevates the skin to that mega-watt level. Silky smooth, it gives a real warm look to your complexion that still appears pretty natural, too.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.