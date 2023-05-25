M&S just dropped its £25 Summer Beauty Bag worth £155 - and it's going to sell out fast

Marks & Spencer just released its new Summer Beauty Bag, filled with 11 skincare, haircare and makeup products over £155.

Filled with cult favourite goodies from Aveda, Pixi, Clinique and more, the £25 beauty box sells out fast every year, so you're going to need to act fast if you want to snap one up.

To qualify for the iconic Summer Beauty Bag, shoppers need to spend £30 on the Marks & Spencer site on clothing, beauty or homeware.

The bargain beauty box even has Martin Lewis' seal of approval – he included the Marks & Spencer Summer Beauty bag in his Money Saving Expert newsletter.

Featuring three full-size items and seven minis, the box has everything you need to level up your beauty regime just in time for summer, and the mini products are perfect for travelling.

Some of the products are sold out everywhere else too, and the variety box is a great way to test out some top-selling products before buying the full-sized versions.

If that wasn't enough, the beauty treats come packaged in a pretty makeup bag for storing your new products.

Full list of items included:

Mini Aveda Botanical Repair Overnight serum, 30ml

Full-size Bloom & Blossom Rejuvenating facial mist, 100ml

Mini Clinique Dramatically Different moisturising lotion, 50ml

Full-size Discover Soft Iris eau de toilette, 30ml

Mini Dr Paw Paw tinted peach pink lip balm, 25ml

Mini Eyeko Beach waterproof mascara, 4ml

Mini Living Proof Triple Bond Complex, 15ml

Full-size Nails Inc. Coral Street nail polish, 14ml

Mini Philip Kingsley Elasticizer treatment, 40ml

Full-size Pixi Lip Lift Max

Mini This Works Perfect Legs Skin Miracle, 30ml

Marks and Spencer announced the release of the new beauty box on Instagram, captioning the post: £We have an exciting announcement: our summer beauty bag launches online tomorrow."

Fans were quick to comment, and one follower wrote: "Always can’t wait to get this!" Another added: "So exciting!"

Don't miss out on the £25 beauty box, shop it now before it sells out.

NOW SHOP

Holly Willoughby amazes in the most figure-flattering M&S floral dress - and it may be one of her best yet

These TikTok-approved M&S trousers are the ultimate workwear staple - and they're £28

Holly Willoughby's must-see M&S leather sandals are guaranteed to sell out