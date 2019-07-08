20 of the most stylish celebrity kitchens – from the Beckhams to Alex Jones

You might like...
-
Kevin Clifton shows off family kitchen – and Strictly fans are obsessed
Kevin Clifton delighted fans on Monday by sharing a photo of his mum Judy Clifton standing in her brand new kitchen. The Strictly Come Dancing...
-
Love Island 2019: The villa photos have been released (and wait until you see the new hideaway!)
-
Dr Ranj shares a peek inside his modern London home
-
Take a tour of Celebrity Gogglebox stars Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall's home
-
Inside EastEnders actress Jessie Wallace's quirky home