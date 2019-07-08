Inside 26 of the most beautiful celebrity kitchens – from the Beckhams to Rochelle Humes

The kitchen is one of the most important rooms in any home, acting as a place for families to come together and socialise at meal times, as well as preparing food together. So celebrities including David and Victoria Beckham, Amanda Holden and Sophie Ellis-Bextor have all put a lot of consideration into designing a kitchen that is not only stylish, but also fulfills the needs of their families, with everything from state-of-the-art appliances to custom cabinets.
Whether you’re considering a kitchen renovation or simply want to snoop inside the homes of your favourite celebs, get inspiration with our round-up of the most enviable kitchens…
Mollie King
BBC Radio 1 presenter Mollie King showcased her incredible kitchen renovation in December 2019, with the work completed just in time for Christmas. Mollie has opted for a modern wraparound kitchen with pale grey cupboards and white glossy worktops, with integrated appliances and three wooden stools lined up along the breakfast bar. We're in love!