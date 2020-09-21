﻿
32 Photos | Homes

32 stunning celebrity kitchens to make you green with envy: from Zoe Ball to Jennifer Lopez

Zoe-Ball-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
The kitchen is one of the most important rooms in any home, and thanks to the coronavirus we've all spent a whole lot more time in our kitchens than we ever have!

If spending all this time in your kitchen has got you thinking of renovations (or if you'd just like to close your eyes and pretend your kitchen looks different than it does) we've gathered together 32 of the most inspiring cooking spots for you to scroll through.

David and Victoria Beckham, Amanda Holden and Sophie Ellis-Bextor have all put a lot of consideration into designing a kitchen that is not only stylish, but also fulfills the needs of their families, with everything from state-of-the-art appliances to custom cabinets.

Enjoy a quick snoop around HELLO!'s pick of the most enviable kitchens…

Zoe Ball

Zoe unveiled her gorgeous kitchen renovation in a series of photos back in July. The mum-of-two said it had taken "a lot of love" to perfect the space, which features rustic cream wooden cabinets and a quirky colour pop from her accessories and wallpaper.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer revealed a peek inside the kitchen at her Hamptons home as she danced and prepped dinner one evening in the summer. The spacious room has cream wooden cabinets and marble worktops, with a huge fruit bowl and jars of ingredients on the worktops.

Victoria-Beckham-kitchen-cotswolds
Photo: © Instagram
The Beckhams

Just like at their London home, the Beckhams have a gorgeous kitchen at their country retreat in the Cotswolds. The kitchen has stone flooring, exposed brick walls and a bottle green wooden island unit. Copper saucepans hang overhead, while a chandelier adds the ultimate luxurious finishing touch.

Keep clicking to see more beautiful celebrity kitchens...

David-Victoria-Beckham-kitchen
Fitted with state-of-the-art appliances and sleek black cupboards, the kitchen is one of the highlights of the Beckhams’ London family home. Open wooden shelving with strip lighting offers extra storage space, and a Dualit toaster and flat-screen television can be seen in the background – perfect to keep David and Victoria entertained while cooking.

Nigella-Lawson-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Nigella Lawson

As you would expect, celebrity chef Nigella Lawson has the most beautiful kitchen at her home. Equipped with a bold green AGA with metallic silver splashback panels and a rail to keep her utensils close at hand, it is every chef's dream.

Sam-Faiers-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Sam Faiers

The Mummy Diaries star Sam Faiers moved into her new family home ahead of the lockdown in March, and wasted no time in showing off her modern kitchen. The room appears incredibly spacious, with glossy tiled flooring, and a chic white and grey colour scheme. While the majority of the cabinets have plain white doors, others have a grey concrete effect finish that complement the décor.

Rochelle-Humes-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Rochelle and Marvin Humes

We don't know what we're more envious of, Rochelle and Marvin's amazing birthday feast or their beautiful kitchen! The couple have a huge kitchen and dining room, which is fitted with white wooden cabinets, and has a large marble-topped island in the centre. Spotlights and three copper lights keep the room bright, as do the two windows, which are fitted with grey blinds.

Amanda-Holden-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Amanda Holden

Amanda gave her kitchen a makeover in 2019, and revealed there is one detail in particular that she loves – the super-stylish pendant lights that hang over the breakfast bar, which she said resembled disco balls. The brass lights fit perfectly with the modern kitchen, which has a grey breakfast bar lined with four stools for Amanda, her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters. The room has an exposed brick wall with sleek white cabinets, and has been styled with a vase of fresh flowers and an orchid on display.

Matt-Emma-Willis-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Emma Willis

Matt and Emma Willis' kitchen is so spacious it also doubles up as somewhere for the Voice presenter to workout. The room has a breakfast bar and even a separate lounge area with an armchair and wall-mounted TV, with bi-fold doors leading out into the garden.

1-Mollie-King-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Mollie King

BBC Radio 1 presenter Mollie King showcased her incredible kitchen renovation at the end of last year, with the work completed just in time for Christmas. Mollie has opted for a modern wraparound kitchen with pale grey cupboards and white glossy worktops, with integrated appliances and three wooden stools lined up along the breakfast bar. We're in love!

2-Megan-McKenna-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Megan McKenna

Celebrity X Factor winner Megan McKenna's kitchen had a luxurious makeover courtesy of Wren Kitchens, with sleek white cabinets, and a spacious island unit with blue velvet bar stools to add a splash of colour to the monochrome space.

3-Rylan-Clark-Neal-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Rylan Clark-Neal

Rylan also worked with Wren Kitchens to design his dream kitchen, complete with integrated wine fridges and the white Milano Contour island unit, which has a trio of chrome pendant lights hanging overhead.

4-Craig-Revel-Horwood-kitchen
Photo: © ITV
Craig Revel Horwood

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood shared a rare look inside his country home when he filmed a cooking series for ITV's Lorraine. Craig has opted for a black and red colour scheme throughout the huge kitchen, with dark wooden cabinets off-set with white stone worktops and red kitchenware. The L-shaped kitchen has plenty of space for Craig to store and prepare his food, with a double fridge-freezer that has pictures hung on the front – including one of himself with his fellow Strictly judges.

5-Stacey-Solomon-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon's modern kitchen has a skylight, spotlights, and under-cupboard lighting, while narrow integrated shelving next to the fridge provides a clever storage solution for cookbooks and appliances. Meanwhile, Stacey proved she is just like any other proud mum by displaying her son's artwork and photos on the double fridge-freezer.

6-Mandy-Moore-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore's beautiful kitchen has sage green cabinets with gold handles and glossy marble worktops. The walls are painted white, with an integrated wine fridge and pendant lights hanging over the island unit. It leads through to a utility room with two washing machines, fitted cabinets and open shelving.

Geri-Halliwell-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Geri Halliwell

Geri has a country-style kitchen at the home she shares with her husband Christian Horner, complete with an Aga range cooker, painted wooden cabinets and stone flooring. The room has a muted colour scheme, but Geri has added a splash of colour by hanging a painting behind the oven.

Michelle-Keegan-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Michelle Keegan

Michelle Keegan fans got a glimpse inside the kitchen at the beautiful home she shares with Mark Wright when she got glammed up for an event in 2018. A photo shared by her makeup artist showed a peek at the spacious room, which has wooden cabinets and stone worktops, with glossy grey floor tiles and an integrated wine fridge.

Alex-Jones-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Alex Jones

The One Show host Alex Jones and her husband Charlie spent months renovating their home prior to moving in, and their hard work definitely appears to have paid off. The kitchen is ultra-stylish, with green painted cabinets, marble worktops and white subway tiles on the walls.

Sophie-Ellis-Bextor-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Mother-of-five Sophie shared a look inside her newly-renovated kitchen in February 2019. The huge kitchen doubles up as a dining room, with a long wooden table with benches where she set her baby boy down for a nap in his bouncer seat. The cabinets line the walls from floor to ceiling and are an on trend shade of navy blue, which work perfectly with the wooden and metallic accents.

4-John-Krasinski-Emily-Blunt-house-kitchen
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt:

John and Emily's home has a large chef's kitchen with floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors that lead out into the yard. An additional skylight that runs the length of the room adds extra brightness to the light and airy room. There is plenty of storage on offer in the pristine white kitchen, and a long island unit provides the perfect spot for the A-List couple to grab a bite to eat with their young daughters.

Photo: Trulia

6-Catherine-Zeta-Jones-home-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas:

The kitchen is a true highlight of Catherine's home, featuring dark wooden fitted cabinets offset by white tiles and marble worktops, plus an ornate island unit and breakfast bar at the centre. Classic black and white tiled flooring provides the perfect finishing touch. "Calm before the storm. A kitchen at rest," Catherine captioned this photo.

Cindy-Crawford-Beverly-Hills-house-kitchen
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber:

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber bought an £8.6million Beverly Hills home in September, with the kitchen one of the standout features of the property. It is beautifully decorated with sleek white cupboards and stainless steel appliances, including a double oven and huge fridge freezer. A marble island unit sits at the centre of the room, with seating for two and a wine fridge concealed underneath.

Photo: Trulia

Fleetwood-Mac-Lindsey-Buckingham-kitchen
Fleetwood Mac star Lindsey Buckingham:

The musician developed this beautiful house in Brentwood, Los Angeles with his wife Kristen. The living room leads through to a spacious kitchen and dining room area, which has the same wooden flooring and light coloured walls as the rest of the property. Lindsey and his wife have selected a modern white fitted kitchen with marble worktops, and a central island area that offers more space for preparing food and extra seating space at the breakfast bar.

Photo: Trulia

James-Corden-Brentwood-house-kitchen
James Corden:

James and Julia will have plenty of space to prepare meals for their growing brood in their new home; the huge chef's kitchen is fitted with numerous white wooden cabinets, state-of-the-art appliances and a central island unit with two stools. As well as having a dining table within the kitchen, there is an additional dining table in the family room.

Photo: Trulia

Kylie-Jenner-kitchen
Kylie Jenner:

This opulent chef's kitchen is an incredible feature within the property Kylie rented in Beverly Hills, with masses of storage space and surfaces for cooking, as well as a large central island with luxurious marble worktops and five seats for entertaining. It overlooks the mansion's huge garden, which has its own private vineyard and mini-golf course.

Photo: Trulia

Jennifer-Lopez-New-York-penthouse-kitchen
Jennifer Lopez:

The kitchen at Jennifer's beautiful New York penthouse is fitted with the ultimate in luxury finishes, with Miele and Sub-Zero appliances and sleek white Arclinea custom kitchen cabinets. With a huge wine fridge and a central island unit lined with four stalls, it appears to be an ideal spot to entertain friends and family.

Photo: Trulia

Matthew-Perry-penthouse-kitchen
Matthew Perry:

Much like the rest of the property the kitchen area is huge, with floor-to-ceiling cupboards and state-of-the-art appliances including a large double oven and wine fridge. There is also a separate counter and breakfast area with four stools, along with a round dining table that has enough space for five.

Photo: Trulia

chrissy-tiegan-kitchen
Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy posed in her stunning kitchen in February - just ahead of the coronavirus worldwide lockdown. Back then the floor to ceiling warm wooden cupboards and sleek white kitchen surface were just another part of a fantastic LA celebrity home. Since lockdown, Chrissy and her family are spending so much time in their kitchen and it now doubles up as the perfect place for her daughter Luna to do some home-school arts and crafts. 

Kendall-Jenner-kitchen
Kendall Jenner:

The kitchen of Kendall's former home has a separate slate tile floor and dark fitted cupboards and drawers, offering plenty of storage space for Kendall's kitchen essentials. A large breakfast bar sits in the centre of the spacious kitchen, while there is also a large oven, dishwasher and double fridge/freezer that Kendall can stock up when she's not too busy travelling with work.

Photo: Trulia

Kris-Jenner-kitchen
Kris Jenner:

Kris Jenner's new home has a spacious chef's kitchen fitted with wooden cabinets and top-of-the-line appliances, and sleek marble worktops. The kitchen has an open plan design leading directly from the living room, so it's the ideal spot for socialising while cooking up a family feast.

Photos courtesy of Trulia

Natalie-Portman-home-kitchen
Natalie Portman:

Natalie Portman's home has an open plan design with a modern kitchen complete with breakfast bar at the centre, which is surrounded by a relaxed seating area with armchairs and coffee table for Natalie and her family to relax at. The property has a modern design with a steel and glass roof, and retractable doors that mean the entire home can be opened up to lead onto the outdoor terrace and gardens.

Photo: Trulia

Selena-Gomez-kitchen
Selena Gomez:

Selena Gomez's home has a huge gourmet kitchen which features traditional brick flooring and top-spec appliances, including a double oven and American style fridge-freezer, centred around an island unit. The kitchen leads onto 'the great room' – the main living area – making it the ideal place for Selena and her guests to cook and relax together.

Photos: Trulia

