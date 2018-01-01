Britney and Kevin agree divorce settlement

hellomagazineWeb
Britney and Kevin, pictured in February last year, have agreed an out-of-court settlement. Now it only remains for a judge to sign off on the deal before it is legally recognised
30 MARCH 2007
Britney Spears and her estranged husband Kevin Federline have reached a divorce agreement. "The parties signed a global settlement on all issues of their marriage and the custody of the children," says Michael Sands, a spokesman for Kevin's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan.
The couple, who wed in September 2004, were both present when the agreement was reached during a five-hour meeting in the LA offices of Britney's attorney, and reportedly spent 15 minutes talking together during a break. Their divorce deal won't be legal until a judge signs off on the agreement.
Pop princess Britney filed for divorce on November 7 last year citing "irreconcilable differences", but the pair seem determined to put their differences aside and not drag their case through the courts. In a temporary arrangement, the singer has had custody of the couple's sons Sean Preston and Jayden James while Kevin had visitation rights.
Details of the settlement have not been revealed.
