Memories of Kate inspire Pete's 'Bohemian Love' ballad

30 JUNE 2008

Pete Doherty's two-year romance with Kate Moss is the inspiration for a haunting new love song the indie rocker has posted in cyberspace. The Babyshambles frontman is seen strumming Bohemian Love on an acoustic guitar, in a video on YouTube, accompanied by images of the couple and ending with a picture of them kissing.



In the song Pete laments: "I miss your face, I miss the places, what happened to her? what happened to me? Everytime I lie on the pillow, I cry..."



Their relationship apparently came to an end because of the musician's well-publicised battle with substance addiction and the cover girl is now seeing another musician, Jamie Hince of The Kills. Over the weekend Kate and her new beau attended Glastonbury the same festival to which the model travelled in a campervan with Pete last year.