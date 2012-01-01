Memories of Kate inspire Pete's 'Bohemian Love' ballad

30 JUNE 2008

Pete Doherty's two-year romance with Kate Moss is the inspiration for a haunting new love song the indie rocker has posted in cyberspace. The Babyshambles frontman is seen strumming Bohemian Love on an acoustic guitar, in a video on YouTube, accompanied by images of the couple and ending with a picture of them kissing.



In the song Pete laments: "I miss your face, I miss the places, what happened to her? what happened to me? Everytime I lie on the pillow, I cry..."



Their relationship apparently came to an end because of the musician's well-publicised battle with substance addiction and the cover girl is now seeing another musician, Jamie Hince of The Kills. Over the weekend Kate and her new beau attended Glastonbury – the same festival to which the model travelled in a campervan with Pete last year.