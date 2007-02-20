Royalty and statesmen

With his red cape, breastplate and sword little Nikolai made for a valient escort as he and his mum walked to school on Monday
Photo: © Rex
The seven-year-old 'knight' is Alexandra's elder son with her ex-husband Prince Joachim
Photo: © Rex

Alexandra receives escort from a knight in shining armour

20 FEBRUARY 2007

Most little girls dream of being a princess and the protection of a chivalrous knight in shining armour. Princess Alexandra seems to have fulfilled both wishes, although the brave knight by her side was not her fiancé but her seven-year-old son, Prince Nikolai.

Dressed in a bright red cape and a padded silver breatplate, Nikolai certainly looked ready for action as they made their way to the prince's school in Copenhagen.

Nikolai isn't the only knight in shining armour to hold a place in the heart of Prince Joachim's former wife, though. The 42-year-old mother of two is set to marry her own Prince Charming - 28-year-old photographer Martin Jorgensen - on March 3, having parted ways with Nikolai's father in 2004.

