hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
With his red cape, breastplate and sword little Nikolai made for a valient escort as he and his mum walked to school on Monday
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
The seven-year-old 'knight' is Alexandra's elder son with her ex-husband Prince Joachim
Photo: © Rex
20 FEBRUARY 2007
Most little girls dream of being a princess and the protection of a chivalrous knight in shining armour. Princess Alexandra seems to have fulfilled both wishes, although the brave knight by her side was not her fiancé but her seven-year-old son, Prince Nikolai.
Dressed in a bright red cape and a padded silver breatplate, Nikolai certainly looked ready for action as they made their way to the prince's school in Copenhagen.
Nikolai isn't the only knight in shining armour to hold a place in the heart of Prince Joachim's former wife, though. The 42-year-old mother of two is set to marry her own Prince Charming - 28-year-old photographer Martin Jorgensen - on March 3, having parted ways with Nikolai's father in 2004.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.