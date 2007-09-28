Royalty and statesmen

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

The little ballerina gave the 34-year-old princess a demonstration of a classic ballet pose before the Belgian royal took her seat for a charity performance
Photo: © AFP
Click on photos to enlarge

A short while earlier she had greeted the elegant royal, who attended with her husband Prince Philippe, with a posy and a kiss
Photo: © AFP

Princess Mathilde meets pint-sized performer at the ballet

28 SEPTEMBER 2007

With her arms elegantly raised and her feet pointed delicately the little ballerina struck a pose fit for a princess. The professional demonstration certainly impressed Belgium's Princess Mathilde, who met the pint-sized performer before taking her seat to watch a charity dance gala.

The 34-year-old royal, elegant in a red satin creation, spent time chatting to the excited youngster who had greeted her with a bouquet of blooms and a kiss as she arrived, with husband Prince Philippe, at the theatre in Ghent.

After the final curtain went down the royal pair went backstage to congratulate the performers, many of whom were still wearing the colourful costumes they had worn during the show.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?