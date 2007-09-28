Princess Mathilde meets pint-sized performer at the ballet

hellomagazineWeb
The little ballerina gave the 34-year-old princess a demonstration of a classic ballet pose before the Belgian royal took her seat for a charity performance
A short while earlier she had greeted the elegant royal, who attended with her husband Prince Philippe, with a posy and a kiss
With her arms elegantly raised and her feet pointed delicately the little ballerina struck a pose fit for a princess. The professional demonstration certainly impressed Belgium's Princess Mathilde, who met the pint-sized performer before taking her seat to watch a charity dance gala.
The 34-year-old royal, elegant in a red satin creation, spent time chatting to the excited youngster who had greeted her with a bouquet of blooms and a kiss as she arrived, with husband Prince Philippe, at the theatre in Ghent.
After the final curtain went down the royal pair went backstage to congratulate the performers, many of whom were still wearing the colourful costumes they had worn during the show.
