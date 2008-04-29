The French couple salute well-wishers assembled to greet them in Tunis
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
The close bond shared by the couple was clear for all to see as the French president and his beautiful wife shared a quiet word amidst the formal ceremonies
Photo: © Rex
29 APRIL 2008
At the height of her modelling career Carla Sarkozy was accustomed to criss-crossing the globe, and she continues to notch up the air miles in her new role as France's First Lady. The glamorous beauty accompanied her husband on an official trip to Tunisia on Monday.
Wearing a demure ensemble similar to those she favoured for her high-profile visit to the UK last month, the willowy brunette was chic in a navy dress and classic flat pumps on the visit, which aims to promote an alliance between the European Union and Middle Eastern and North African countries.
And while the occasion was formal, there was still a distinct undercurrent of newlywedded bliss between the couple as they shared a quiet word together during a greeting ceremony in the country's capital, Tunis.