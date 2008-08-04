Princess Caroline's girl holidays with love in new celeb hotspot

Over the last month the Spanish island of Formentera has welcomed a string of famous faces, from Kate Moss and Marc Jacobs, who were spotted hitting the beach on Friday, to action star Sylvester Stallone who's soaking up the sun there with his family.



The latest visitors to be drawn to the resort's sandy beaches are Princess Caroline of Monaco's striking daughter Charlotte Casiraghi and her beau Alexander Dellal.



The beautiful Monegasque royal was spotted paddling in the surf with Alexander, who she's being seeing for 16 months, and chatting to friends on the beach.



Joining them on their Mediterranean break are Alexander's sister, model-photographer Alice, and his Brazilian former model mum Andrea.



