Sophie, Countess of Wessex shows her patriotic side with union flag clutch

She's known for her traditional and elegant sartorial style, but clearly Sophie, Countess of Wessex like to have a little fun with her fashion choices too.



The Earl of Wessex's wife showed her playful side this week in her choice of accessories for an official engagement.



She jazzed up her combination of a demure navy three-quarter length blazer and matching gloves with a union jack clutch, emblazoned with the words 'Paparazzi', 'Brittania Rules' and 'flying the flag for fashion'.



The mum-of-two was in Reading to open the Avenue school, a facility for children with special educational needs.



And the fun continued during the opening ceremony when Sophie joined in with a Bollywood hand dance.



The British royal, who turned 45 on Wednesday, is to be honoured with a Royal Victorian Order.



She will receive the recognition for her "personal" service to the Queen and the monarchy.