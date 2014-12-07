The week's best royal style: Queen Letizia, Charlotte Casiraghi and more

The temperatures are dropping, which means the royals are amping up their cold weather attire. Everyone from Queen Letizia to Queen Maxima wore sophisticated coats on top of full-sleeved ensembles that looked both equally warm and chic. And they're certainly not afraid of color: bold hues such as red and cobalt blue took center stage, with these high-profile fashionistas showing winter there's more than black and grey in their wardrobes.

