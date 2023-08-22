M&S's TikTok viral denim jumpsuit has just been restocked - shop it now (but you've got to be fast)

Marks & Spencer is filled with stylish transitional pieces to see us through the new season, and their new denim jumpsuit has been going viral.

The denim button long-sleeve jumpsuit has been trending for its flattering design, causing it to sell out in almost every size. Thankfully, M&S has answered our prayers and restocked the trending one-piece, but it's already selling out again.

Available in regular, petite, and long sizes, the collared jumpsuit looks effortlessly cool with its utility-style fit - and features a button-down fastening, front and back pockets and buttoned cuffs to complete the look.

The laid-back design makes the jumpsuit perfect for daytime wear, and we'd style the look with a pair of trainers and sunglasses during the summer, or opt for a pair of heeled black boots and a longline coat as the weather gets cooler.

Denim jumpsuits have been a top fashion trend for 2023, and we've seen everyone from Holly Willoughby to Hailey Bieber rocking the trend. Fitted jumpsuits were the style of choice for spring and summer, and now we're seeing more of the looser fit, utility-style looks as we transition into autumn, so M&S's one-piece will be the perfect staple for the rest of the year.

The £49.50 denim number has been a smash hit on social media, and influencer Hattie Bourn took to Instagram earlier this week to show off her new look, which she styled with a pair of high-top Converse trainers and brown tinted sunglasses.

Another M&S shopper shared a try-on haul of the jumpsuit on TikTok. She said: I'm obsessed with this, it has pockets, I'm going to pair them with these little sliders. I love this, I feel like it's a really nice fit as well.. The fabric is really soft as well."

The jumpsuit is selling out so fast, so you'll need to hurry if you love it!

NOW SHOP

The best new-season denim skirts to shop now

16 best occasion jumpsuits to wear for summer

7 of the best denim shirts for women in 2023: From M&S to H&M, Toteme & more