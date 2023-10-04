Elton John is the star of Charlotte Tilbury's Holiday ad - exclusive details & shop the collection

When I was asked if I wanted to do an interview with the iconic Charlotte Tilbury MBE, I said yes immediately. The beauty mogul works harder than Santa Claus on the run-up to Christmas and this year Charlotte and her beauty elves have worked on the collaboration to end all collaborations.

The iconic Elton John is the star of the new Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Collection, and even sings Steps Into Christmas on the ad - can you believe that song is 50 years old?!

Elton John clutching his beloved Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream

And what's more, Elton and Charlotte's best supermodel friend Kate Moss is involved as well as Jourdan Dunn, actress and activist Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and a special appearance from the beautiful, talented singer Rina Sawayama, amongst others.

But let's talk Elton, shall we? Within the Holiday collection you'll find the Rocket Man lipsticks especially created for this collaboration. And yes, the packaging is unreal.

Charlotte Tilbury’s holiday campaign is called 'Step Into Beauty Magic'

During our interview – which was a whirlwind of Charlotte Tilbury talking all things Christmas, Elton, Kate and makeup – I was dying to know: How on earth did this collaboration come about?

Charlotte said: "I went to a concert with Kate Moss on Vicarage Road in Watford! She was like, 'Do you want to come and see Elton John?' – and I was like, 'Yeah'. I've done covers with him for Vogue before and I've known him for a long time. We went to see him and we went backstage and he had Charlotte Tilbury makeup everywhere. Every year I always send him a stocking with Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream because he loves the Magic Cream and I do one for [his husband] David [Furnish], too! I have them personalised with 'Magic David' & 'Magic Elton'. He loves that."

She continued: "When I went there with Kate, and we went backstage and saw the makeup and the skincare and everything, we were just chatting about how he's such a fashion icon. The way that he dresses, the glam rock era, the crystals… I was like, 'We've got to do a collaboration!' He was singing Tiny Dancer to Kate and it was such an amazing moment."

Charlotte Tilbury with pals Elton John and Kate Moss

What's more, back in June 2023, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty was honoured to be announced as the official founding beauty partner of Sir Elton John AIDS Foundation's The Rocket Fund, raising money for the charity that's so close to Elton's heart.

With the new campaign, Charlotte and Elton open the doors to Club Magic and invite everyone, everywhere, to dance the night away. There's one product that will have Elton John fans absolutely reeling: Limited Collector's Edition Rock Lips lipstick. "It's rock star DNA in a tube," Charlotte said.

Introducing... NEW! Limited Edition Rock Lips

The hydrating Matte Revolution formula has a limited edition dazzling silver star design, inspired by Elton's iconic star-studded costumes, printed on each lipstick bullet.

Choose from two showstopping shades; Rocket Girl and Ready for Lust. It's the perfect gift for beauty lovers!

We couldn't talk to Charlotte Tilbury and not get the low-down on her celebrity pals. Kate Moss is synonymous with the makeup artist and the pair are lifelong friends. And to celebrate the holiday season, she's working with her BFF again.

"We've done something with Kate for the first time in 10 years," Charlotte revealed. "Before I launched my brand I always developed lipsticks for Kate because we couldn't find a nude that would work on her,. We would mix up concealer with different Pantone colours to create [the] colour, so we went to the labs and made Kate for Kate. Ten years ago we launched that and it was a huge viral sensation. THIS, today, is the new lipstick - the Kate Moss x Elton John lipstick colour that is just amazing."

Declared as "the party nude you've all been asking for", Charlotte Tilbury has bottled Kate Moss' beauty DNA with a deeper, more versatile nude for girls who want a party lip as well as a daytime look. The "self-contouring and self-lining" lipstick sculpts the lips and gives the illusion of a fuller wider shape.

"I am obsessed with this colour," she said. "It's for all you 90s nudey girls who want a party look as well as a day look. It brings your lips to life and doesn't wash you out."

This year’s holiday collection is available on CharlotteTilbury.com now. The lipsticks are priced at £29 (or $38).

If you were hoping for more Elton John magic, well you're in for a treat. There is also a limited edition clutch-meets-makeup-bag to take you straight to the disco.

The 70s-inspired diamante star-embellished party pieces will be perfect accessory for party season. Only 10,000 have been put into production so don't delay. They are priced at £50 ($64).