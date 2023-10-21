Vogue Williams' £30 cosy M&S sweater vest is going to sell out

Vogue Williams has been giving us all of the winter wardrobe inspiration recently, and her new Marks & Spencer sweater vest has gone straight to the top of our wishlist.
Taking to Instagram to share a video of her outfit, the 38-year-old looked as chic as ever in the M&S roll-neck knitted vest, perfectly styled with a pair of leather trousers and a white T-shirt.
Available in sizes extra-small to extra-large, the vest features a cosy roll neck, a ribbed texture and side slits on the hem.
Totally transforming an otherwise simple style, the knitted vest will be a go-to throughout the colder months, and Vogue's roll-neck number also comes in pink, blue and navy for injecting some colour into your winter outfits.
Sweater vests have been a top fashion trend for 2023, and we don't see them going anywhere soon. The staple style is great for wearing alone or layered with a long-sleeve shirt, and we recommend styling the knitwear with a pair of leather trousers and loafers for an effortless daywear ensemble, or opt for a mini skirt, tights and chunky boots to complete the look.
You may also like
Modelling the roll neck vest on her Instagram Stories, Vogue said in the video: "Sweater vests are in. This is mine from Marks & Spencer. I love the length, it's very cosy."
The podcast host, who is an ambassador for Marks & Spencer, also had fans rushing to pick up her satin cargo trousers earlier this week. Also from M&S, the flattering high-waisted trousers are the perfect eveningwear style, and they'd look just as fabulous styled with a sparkly top and heels as they do with the matching satin waistcoat.
Feeling inspired? Shop more waistcoats for women
M&S Ribbed Knitted Vest
New this season, we're loving Marks & Spencer's black knitted vest styled with a striped shirt. Cut to a regular fit, it features a round neckline and ribbed design. It comes in sizes Extra Small to Extra Large and is also available in a mocha shade.
Reformation Acro Sweater Vest
Reformation's relaxed fit sweater vest is made from a super soft, sustainably-made cashmere. The medium-weight knit has a turtleneck cut to keep you cosy this autumn.
Seasalt Cornwall Sweater Vest
Seasalt Cornwall has a wide range of sweater vests but it's their fair isle designs that catch our eye. Wear over a shirt or alone, with high-waisted jeans for a preppy aesthetic.
Arket Knitted Alpaca Vest
Made from a blend of yak, alpaca and RWS merino wool, Arket's soft and fluffy sweater vest is lightweight but will really last you. It has a cool boxy fit and crew neck. Wear it like Meghan Markle as a chic all-black outfit.
Mango Flecked Knit Sweater Vest
Lilac has been big news in 2023 and we could see Kendall wearing Mango's new-season sweater vest. Made from a thick knitted fabric, it will take you all the way through winter. We'd wear it with an oversized white shirt.
Finery Sweater Vest
Stuck in a workwear wardrobe rut? Finery has the antidote with this grey knitted vest which is paired to perfection with a floral printed shirt and chunky gold hoops.
GANNI Intarsia Wool-Blend Vest
A modern spin on the classic Fair Isle, we're obsessed with this bright GANNI sweater vest which takes cues from 70s knitwear. Cut from a wool-blend, we'd wear it alone with wide-leg jeans.
Miss Selfridge Lash Sweater Vest
ASOS just dropped this new season sweater vest from Miss Selfridge and it's so cosy. The funnel neck knit comes in cream or mushroom and pairs perfectly with off-duty wide-leg trousers and trainers.
Boden Sweater Vest
We'd style Boden's striped sweater vest with a white poplin shirt and straight-leg jeans this autumn. It's made from a soft and cosy cashmere-wool blend.
New Look Ribbed Knit Sweater Vest
For a longer cut, New Look's popular sweater vest features flattering side splits and comes in a gorgeous camel shade. It has a ribbed design and a crew neckline.
Reiss Sweater Vest
Looking for a super laid back style? Reiss has this luxe sweater vest made from 100% wool. With its funnel neckline and casual draping across the shoulders, it's so cosy for the new season.
Glassworks Intarsia Flower Sweater Vest
Channel this year's cottagecore trend in Glassworks' printed sweater vest. It has a boxy, relaxed fit and floral design that pairs so well with matching pastel pieces.
H&M Sweater Vest
For an oversized fit, look to H&M's sweater vest. It's made made from a soft, fine wool-blend knit and features a round neckline, ribbed detail and flattering split hems.