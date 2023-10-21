Vogue Williams' £30 cosy M&S sweater vest is going to sell out

Vogue Williams has been giving us all of the winter wardrobe inspiration recently, and her new Marks & Spencer sweater vest has gone straight to the top of our wishlist.

Taking to Instagram to share a video of her outfit, the 38-year-old looked as chic as ever in the M&S roll-neck knitted vest, perfectly styled with a pair of leather trousers and a white T-shirt.

© Instagram Vogue teamed the knitted vest with a pair of leather trousers

Available in sizes extra-small to extra-large, the vest features a cosy roll neck, a ribbed texture and side slits on the hem.

Totally transforming an otherwise simple style, the knitted vest will be a go-to throughout the colder months, and Vogue's roll-neck number also comes in pink, blue and navy for injecting some colour into your winter outfits.

Sweater vests have been a top fashion trend for 2023, and we don't see them going anywhere soon. The staple style is great for wearing alone or layered with a long-sleeve shirt, and we recommend styling the knitwear with a pair of leather trousers and loafers for an effortless daywear ensemble, or opt for a mini skirt, tights and chunky boots to complete the look.

Modelling the roll neck vest on her Instagram Stories, Vogue said in the video: "Sweater vests are in. This is mine from Marks & Spencer. I love the length, it's very cosy."

The podcast host, who is an ambassador for Marks & Spencer, also had fans rushing to pick up her satin cargo trousers earlier this week. Also from M&S, the flattering high-waisted trousers are the perfect eveningwear style, and they'd look just as fabulous styled with a sparkly top and heels as they do with the matching satin waistcoat.

Feeling inspired? Shop more waistcoats for women