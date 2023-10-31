Frankie Bridge reveals the lipstick she uses for fuller lips without filler - and it's now on sale

Frankie Bridge always has the most flawless makeup, so when she recommends a product, we take note.

Most recently she took to Instagram to reveal her secret to fuller lips, and *spoiler alert* - it’s not a trip to a cosmetic doctor.

The singer-turned-West End star is a fan of Charlotte Tilbury’s cult lipstick Pillow Talk, and we are right there with her.

"I thought I’d give you a little lip tutorial… It’s just a really nice way of making your lips look fuller without actually putting in any filler,” she said in her Instagram Reel. "I’ve been using Pillow Talk from Charlotte Tilbury with the lip liner... It’s one of those colours that seems to work on everybody.”

Pillow Talk has been an icon in the beauty industry for several years thanks to its universally flattering pinky-nude shade and nourishing matte formula. First launched in 2013, it’s now a favourite of Amal Clooney, Alexa Chung and Gwyneth Paltrow, to name just a few.

The suits-all hue also boasts lip plumping and defining abilities, especially when combined with the bestselling Lip Cheat lip liner in the same Pillow Talk shade.

The Pillow Talk Matte Revolution Lipstick retails for £27, but it's currently on sale for just £22 at ASOS, while the Lip Cheat is £21 (or £17 at ASOS!), and they’re both available to shop at multiple online beauty stores.

Explaining how she applies the two products, Frankie said: "I’ve got a little bit of lip balm on, sometimes I might put a bit of concealer on just to tone my lip colour down. It gets a bit scary going over your lip line. Then I fill in a bit of a lip with it, just to make the colour a bit richer. Then lipstick. And there you have it - fuller lips without filler.”

I’ve been a longtime fan of both and can honestly say the combination is one of the only genuine alternatives to filler that actually makes my lips look fuller. The key is to slightly overline your top lip with the Lip Cheat, and make sure to fill in the whole area before applying the lipstick - unless you’re going for a throwback 90s look.