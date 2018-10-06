﻿
Strictly Come Dancing Movie Week: Bruno falls off chair, Faye Tozer tops leaderboard, more

Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon
What a week! Strictly Come Dancing 2018 is shaping up to be quite the series! It was movie night tonight and things got so exciting that Bruno Tonioli even fell off his chair! There was romance (Joe Sugg!), sex appeal (Kate Silverton's Jessica Rabbit - wow!) and crushes (find out which Strictly celeb has a crush on Faye!) - and so, so much more. Read on to find out what happened, step by step, in this, week three, of our favourite Saturday Night dance show. 

 

 

