This Morning's Holly Willoughby worries fans after sharing teary photo

Holly Willoughby worried fans on Monday night after sharing a picture showing her overcome with emotion whilst hugging a tree on This Morning.

The mother-of-three looked teary in the snap, which she simply captioned: "This felt nice today..."

Fans of the 39-year-old were quick to comment, sending their well-wishes to the presenter.

"I hope you are OK Holly, can see you are finding things hard at the moment," one wrote, whilst a second added: "I felt you looked a bit anxious today Holly, Still stunning but not your normal bubbly self. Stay safe."

A third remarked: "Holly are you OK? You're not yourself?

The snap posted on Instagram shows Holly during a segment she and co-presenter Phillip Schofield took part in on Monday morning.

Holly seemed emotional as she hugged a tree on the show

The duo were joined via video link by Jim Tubbs-Galley, who is encouraging everyone to hug trees in order to "alleviate anxiety and boost your mood".

During the link, Jim told Holly: "I would like you to think of your balance and strength. You are both amazing. You give joy and love to people but you've got to, as you know, look after yourself.

"You're amazing people, you give love and joy, and that's what it's all about," he said, before Holly revealed she agreed with the therapy exercise.

"It just feels lovely, to hug anything right now," she confessed.

The presenter confussed fans by sharing a picture of her holding a crystal ball

Holly's emotional post comes hours after she confused fans with a picture of herself holding a crystal ball in her hands.

The image, posted on Monday morning, showed Holly gently holding the ball in her palms, and she wrote: "Starting the week as I mean to go on..."

"I don't get it," one fan admitted, while another added: "What's that Holly? Don't keep me hanging..." A third even asked the star: "Are you pregnant? Is that a size comparison of how big the baby is?"

A number of Holly's fans were able to offer some clarity, however, with one writing: "It's a crystal ball and she's meditating for anyone confused." A second remarked: "If you know, you know. Namaste!"