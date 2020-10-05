We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Bringing holiday cheer amidst the ongoing pandemic, Marks & Spencer has launched a new Colin the Caterpillar cake in time for Christmas – and we couldn't be more emotionally invested. Priced at £10, this delicious sponge roll is filled with rich chocolate buttercream and decorated with edible presents and decorations. Donning a Santa hat and matching red booties, the festive yuletide log is adorned with chocolate Christmas trees, snowmen and presents.

SHOP: 12 best luxury chocolate advent calendars for a delicious countdown to Christmas

READ: 45 show-stopping celebrity birthday cakes that are out of this world

Want to get your hands on Christmas Colin? You can already shop this dreamy dessert in stores. Why not beat the holiday rush, and get your Christmas food shop organised in advance?

Christmas Tree Colin The Caterpillar, £10, Marks & Spencer

MORE: 10 chocolate spreads you NEED to try

Since revealing the news, delighted shoppers across the UK have taken Twitter to celebrate the news: "Just seen there's a Christmas version of Colin the Caterpillar. Definitely getting one of these this year," wrote one. "Kind of obsessed with Christmas Colin The Caterpillar ngl," added another.

Quoting the iconic Mariah Carey song, one even joked: "All I want for Christmas is..... Christmas Colin the caterpillar."

Marks & Spencer have released their full Christmas food collection

M&S also released a whole host of decadent desserts as part of its Christmas range. We're particularly obsessed with the brand's luxurious chocolate pine cones! Priced at £13, these chocolate mousse-filled shells are so stunning! Hand-dipped in dark chocolate and dusted with edible gold glitter, we're adding them to our Christmas wish list. Other desserts on the M&S menu include Black Forest Gâteau, Raspberry & Prosecco Panna Cotta Terrine, Sticky Toffee Pudding Trifle and the Rodney Reindeer™ New York Cheesecake.

Other stores have added their Christmas offerings on site. We're pretty excited for the Waitrose Queen of Trifles or its Christmas sponge cake, and Tesco's fully-iced fruit cake. We're in for one yummy Christmas!

Iced Fruit Cake, £8, Tesco

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.