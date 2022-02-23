Holly Willoughby stuns in the most romantic dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby has an endless supply of enviable dresses. The This Morning host looked radiant in a sweet floral midi dress white chatting with Hollywood superstar Stanley Tucci alongside co-host Philip Schofield. The 41-year-old TV star debuted the outfit earlier today, adding another picture perfect look to her extensive dress inventory.

READ: Holly Willoughby stuns fans in beautiful corduroy skirt and blouse

Holly posted a photo of the dress on social media much to fans' delight. The dress, from feminine womenswear label Nobody's Child, featured a sweet ditsy floral print set against a black backdrop in a midi length. Cinched cuffs, frill detailing, gentle puff sleeves and a key-hole back cut-out culminated in a dreamy vintage-inspired aesthetic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby unveils amazing birthday surprise

The nation's sweetheart opted for an easy-going look, complementing the dress with a pair of simple nude heels. The blonde beauty wore her short crop down and glamorous makeup, including a rose pink lip and pristine eyeliner flicks.

Holly shared the look on Instagram, captioning the outfit image: "Morning Wednesday…joined by one of my favourites today @stanleytucci…Negroni’s will be harmed in the process… see you on @thismorning at 10am #hwstyle, dress by @nobodyschild."

Holly looked lovely in the dress

Fans were quick to compliment the look. "Love this dress. So chic," commented one, while another added: "Love this dress." A third agreed, saying: "My favourite outfit of the week."

SEE: Holly Willoughby's behind the scenes high street coat is not to be missed

Are you on the search for a failproof spring outfit for casual days out or girls nights in? Well, Holly's dress is thankfully still available online - but hurry because unsurprisingly it's selling out fast.

Holly looked sophisticated in a skirt and blouse

Team with heeled boots for sophisticated wining and dining dates or white sneakers for off-duty days. Plus, this adorable number is seasonless meaning you can layer with a black coat for cooler climates or leave it as it is for sunshine-soaked summer months.

Luna Midi Dress, £49, Nobody's Child

Yesterday, Holly wowed TV audiences in a corduroy skirt and understated polka dot blouse featuring pussy bow tie neck – crafting the ultimate Mary Poppins meets Kate Middleton elegant look.

DISCOVER: Holly Willoughby stuns with ultra glamorous transformation on Dancing on Ice

Spring style inspiration and Stanley Tucci in one morning? Now that's starting the day off right.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.