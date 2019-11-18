We love this look! This Morning host Holly Willoughby wore the ideal winter outfit on Monday's show and we're predicting a huge rush on her fab tartan skirt. The glamorous mum-of-three looked stunning in a cute red, black and white tartan-print wool skirt by high street store Hobbs – one of those wardrobe staples a girl will wear again and again. Holly teamed her cool mini skirt with a simple cream polo neck jumper and some black ankle boots by Whistles. The star looked so effortlessly chic in the ensemble, which she wore with some coordinating black tights as she posed for her daily outfit shot on Instagram.

Photo credit: Instagram / Holly Willoughby

The good news is Holly's skirt, called the Elea wool skirt is still available to buy on Hobbs' website in all sizes from six to 18, priced £99. Not super cheap but a great investment, we'd say. It's also 100% wool so will keep you warm in chilly days.

Holly's Instagram fans were crazy for her tartan skirt, with one posting: "I need this outfit. "Another said: "Ooh that tartan skirt," and one fan writing, "Love your skirt." Bet it's sold out by the end of the week!

The popular presenter went for a gorgeous matching beauty look too, with bright red lips and full black lashes. The star wore her blonde locks in a down style parted in the middle. We see Holly is keeping her long bob style – the 'lob' was last year's most popular hairstyle for women and it's still going strong with many celebs going for the chop.

The previous evening, Holly stepped out for the UK premiere of Frozen 2, looking stylish in houndstooth coat by Marks & Spencer. Like her Hobbs skirt, the coat is also £99.

