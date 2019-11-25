Holly Willoughby's red floral dress is on sale and This Morning fans are buzzing

Holly Willoughby has a bit of a routine when it comes to her daily slot on This Morning. Normally, she uploads a fancy 'Outfit of the Day' snap to her Instagram page ahead of the show start time of 10.30. But on Monday, she didn't share the details until the show had finished at 12.30! It's OK though; the red frock she wore was worth the wait. It came from Ghost and is known as the 'Harrison' dress. We loved the red shade, which was adorned with a contrasting black floral print, a black Peter Pan collar and cuffs. It also had a semi-fitted shape and a flattering handkerchief hem. It's original price tag was £129 but you can pick it up online now for £64.50. Result. And what's more, all sizes are available from XS-XL.

Holly looked red hot in her Ghost dress

Winning! Holly's near on 6 million Instagram fans reacted quickly to the snap, with one writing: "Love Love Love that dress!" Another added: "This would look frumpy on a lot of women but on you, it looks amazing."

Red floral dress, £64.50, Ghost

Silk floral tie neck dress, £243.75, L.K.Bennett @ John Lewis

Maxi shirt dress, £108, Ganni @ The Outnet

The 38-year-old often wears bright and bold items on TV - and it's quite deliberate.

An advocate of colour, Holly told HELLO! In 2018: "Stop being nervous about wearing any colour. I think we have this thing in our heads that you have to wear black because black is super super fashionable - you shouldn't be afraid of colour at all. Colour can really lift you I think - it's a bit like a flash on a camera, I think, it sort of reflects off you so you have to find the right shade of pink for you because there's no reason why you can't wear it. Just be a bit proud, a bit bold and a bit confident."

