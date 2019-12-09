Holly Willoughby's green sequin skirt has This Morning fans ready for Christmas The ITV star goes all festive on us…

Wow! Holly Willoughby bedazzled This Morning fans (literally) on Monday, rocking the most stunning, forest green outfit that was perfect for Christmas. The 38-year-old wore a simple green roll neck jumper from Whistles which you can pick up for £55, and the sparkliest green pencil skirt, £65, from Warehouse. With her black high heels and flawless makeup, the blonde beauty looked ready for the holidays. We do have bad news though; the sold has since sold out. Nooo! But, if you can't get it out of your head, Linea at House of Fraser has a similar style for £40. Because let's face it, if you can't wear sequins at Christmas, when can you? Taking to Instagram, Holly wrote: "Morning Monday!!!! Going sparkle-tastic this week! Today’s #hwstyle on @thismorning skirt by @warehouseuk top @thisiswhistles."

Holly looked gorgeous in green

This Morning fans went crazy for the look on Instagram. One follower wrote: "That skirt though! looking fabulous as always." Another added: "Love those Christmas sparkles!" And a third added: "My Christmas party outfit sorted!"

Sequin midi skirt, £65, Warehouse

Holly has recently hit the 6 million mark on Instagram and fans are loving her fashion looks more than ever. In January, Holly will be fronting Dancing on Ice and her evening dresses for the show are always show-stopping. We can't wait!

Get the look! Sequin pencil skirt, Linea at House of Fraser

On Saturday evening, the mother-three appeared on the Jonathan Ross show and delighted fans with her little black dress. Her beautiful velvet number was designed by high-end designer Alexandre Vauthier and had three-quarter length sleeves and a racy, plunging neckline.

It also featured ruching and had an all-round voluminous shape. So comfortable yet sleek; ideal for wearing for a Christmas dinner when there's lots of eating and drinking involved! Priced at £960, the frock is currently available online, and it's also made in a rustic red shade, as well as a champagne gold tone.

