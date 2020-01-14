Holly Willoughby's Ted Baker dress is great for the office - or a party

On Tuesday, Holly Willoughby dressed to impress on This Morning, wearing a stunning new dress from Ted Baker. The blonde beauty stepped out the brand's boucle short-sleeved dress, which costs £179. Creating the illusion of a skirt and top, the frock is the kind of number that could be worn to both the office and to a party due to the classic design. We're obsessed! And best of all, all sizes are currently available online, which is music to our ears. Holly added black high heel shoes and left her tights at home, going bare legged. Pretty brave considering how cold it is right now, right?

Holly looked amazing in her Ted Baker dress

We are still reeling over the dress the TV presenter wore on Monday. Holly wore a stunning grey long-sleeved frock by The Fold. The feminine design had delicate ruching at the neck and bust, as well as gathered sleeves and a classic, midi hemline. The pretty number costs £165 and is currently available in all sizes. The ITV star added black high heel court shoes and wore her famous blonde locks in a lightly waved style.

Boucle short sleeved dress, £179, Ted Baker

Holly has now amassed a whopping 6.1 million followers on Instagram but refreshingly, the big numbers don't faze her at all.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's style evolution

MORE: Holly Willoughby launches gorgeous new homeware collection – and prices start at £10

She told HELLO!: "It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of rollercoaster with fashion really because I find fashion quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it. I used to feel like I could only wear a certain type of clothing and I think sometimes, you just get stuck in a bit of a rut and wear the same thing over and over again and you create rules for yourself."

Holly wore a dress by The Fold on Monday

She added: "You think 'ooh I can't wear trousers because I've got a big bum' and you create some sort of rule book of your own and sometimes you've just got to go 'right, I'm going to tear up that rule book and I'm going to experiment or I'm going to find my trouser, or I'm going to find my V-neck top or I'm going to find the place that does the perfect T-shirt'. It's about finding the right things."

READ: Holly Willoughby's most stunning Dancing On Ice gowns - from 2006 to right now

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.