We can't think of a single celebrity who can rival Holly Willoughby when it comes to her collection of beautiful dresses. Just when we thought she couldn't possibly own any more styles that will make us envious of her chic wardrobe on This Morning, the presenter stepped out in another frilly pink design, and we're loving the hippie vibe!

The pretty midi is from Ghost, one of her go-to high-street stores, and its soft cotton material makes it perfect for the warmer weather. Speaking of the 'Solene' dress, the website explains: "With its frilly collar and cuffs and gathered hem, it subtly taps into the prairie dress trend." However, the £129 frock is clearly very popular with the public as it is already sold out. Luckily, John Lewis is also selling the feminine design in both the pink colour and a gorgeous blue hue, so it's worth snapping up while it's still in stock.

Holly looked pretty in pink, matching her heels to her dress

Maintaining the pastel colours for a summery look, Holly paired the dress with complementing nude heels, a dusting of pink blusher and glossy lips. Top marks, Holly! Her 6.5 million Instagram followers were equally delighted with her outfit choice, taking to the comments section of her selfie to shower her with compliments. Holly's stylist Angie Smith was among the first to comment, simply leaving a string of red heart emojis, while another added: "Lovely dress Holly we need good morning vibes."

When she's not presenting This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield, Holly is following government guidelines and self-isolating at her London home with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children. However, it appears the doting mother-of-three has the same problems as every parent when it comes to doing the housework. Speaking to Celebrity Juice co-host Keith Lemon recently, Holly admitted that she is forever losing her children's socks in the laundry. "One sock, two sock, three sock. They all went in the wash as pairs," she said as she held up different pairs of socks to the camera. "You know what that is, it's the washing ghost!" Perhaps that's why we very rarely see Holly wearing socks herself!

