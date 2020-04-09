Alex Jones and Holly Willoughby both love this bargain Warehouse floral dress - and it's just come back into stock These beloved presenters have similar fashion favourites…

Alex Jones looked beautiful in another pretty dress on Wednesday's episode of The One Show, in a beautiful pick from Warehouse which already has the stamp of approval from This Morning's Holly Willoughby! The elegant midi features puff sleeves, a flattering floaty skirt and a fitted waistline - a silhouette the two presenters both love. And while the frock had sold out after Holly first wore it in March, it's since come back into stock in a number of sizes.

The 'Floral Drop Hem Dress' costs £69 and is made of floaty Viscose - it's selling out fast since Alex stepped out in it again, so hurry if you want to emulate her style!

Alex amped up her look with a pair of nude leather ankle boots from another of her favourite high-street brands, Mango, which are now sadly out of stock. The £70 heels added a Western twist to her outfit, and we think you'll agree she looked gorgeous! Holly, wearing the frock to front This Morning, chose her favourite neutral pumps as accessories.

The star was dressed as usual by her stylist Tess Wright, who has continued to choose her outfits (from a distance!) as the show continues amid the coronavirus crisis. Telling HELLO! how they make it work, she said: "I source the clothes, steam and iron them before Alex comes into wardrobe. We have two big rails where I then put together outfits for her to choose from.

"We then chat through the rails - me standing at one end of the room and her at the other - and if Alex needs to try anything on she has to do it at a distance from me. I take pictures of her in the outfit then she can see if she likes it and if she wants to wear it for the show."

