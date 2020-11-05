We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby shared a peek inside her winter wardrobe as she modelled everything from cosy knits to sparkly skirts – all from Marks & Spencer, of course.

The This Morning star, who works with the department store, looked stunning dressed in a black sequin midi skirt in a new photo shared by M&S on Instagram. Holly paired it with a soft cream jumper and glammed up her look with black heels – but it would look equally as pretty with chunky boots or trainers.

Costing £39.50, the ultra-flattering skirt comes in black or blue and is perfect for adding a touch of sparkle to the festive season. Even if the second coronavirus lockdown has put a dampener on your Christmas plans this year, the timeless design means it's worth investing in for the future!

The 39-year-old also showed off several new cosy jumpers which she dressed down with black skinny jeans. "Baby it’s cold outside...I’ve picked out my favourite jumpers from @marksandspencer's new Christmas collection.

"I live in jumpers in the Winter and with us all spending more time in our homes this year it’s more important than ever to be comfy and cosy... pass the mince pies I’m going in early! #winterknits #christmas #whynot #ad," she joked, posing in a cream knit covered with big black polka dots.

Sequinned skirt, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

The design was understandably a huge hit among her followers, with one writing: "I love your spotty jumper holly." A second added: "You look amazing!!! I love this bit of Christmas cheer you are giving us," while a third remarked: "Christmas has never looked so good beautiful."

And we've also got our eye on her black and white geometric design and cream Fair Isle jumper, both of which retail for an affordable £25. Bargain!

Spotty jumper, £25, Marks & Spencer

Holly has been delighting This Morning fans with her choice of outfits recently, sporting everything from a floral Phase Eight dress to a red leather skirt from Boden. Here's hoping we get a better look at her new M&S picks on the show soon...

