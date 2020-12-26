Holly Willoughby stuns in red velvet dress to mark special occasion

Holly Willoughby just donned the most decadent velvet dress to mark a very special occasion – the first ever Christmas Day episode of This Morning. Ravishing in red, the presenter modelled a wine-coloured midi from Ghost, one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite brands – and we reckon the royal would love it too.

Holly posted photos her Christmas Day outfit on Instagram

Looking as lovely as ever, Holly teamed her unusual frock with black buckled stilettos. As for her hair and makeup, the TV star wore her blonde hair down in a sleek, straight style and opted for a natural and dewy complexion. Dusting her eyes in a brown smokey shadow complete with soft, rosy blusher and a statement red lip to match, the mum-of-three looked absolutely stunning.

She presented the first ever This Morning Christmas Day show alongside Phillip Schofield

Taking to Instagram to share her outfit details, Holly wrote: "Merry Christmas you beautiful lot... and yes you may be waking up today with a day in front of you that you don't recognise as your traditional Christmas... I just wanted to say that I'm thinking of you and sending you so much love and light... breathe deep and look up ... Wishing you a happy and healthy Christmas.... and remember as we have been all year @thismorning is on today. It's our first ever Christmas Day show... see you at 10am on @itv...Dress by @ghostfashion."

In love with Holly's festive dress? While the presenter's exact style is no longer available to shop, we've found an affordable alternative from Jolie Moi. Reduced from £75 to £65, the Twist Front Midi Dress features three-quarter length sleeves, a subtly tiered hem and a cross-over twist front. Seriously glam, the brand recommends pairing your new purchase with metallic accessories to match.

Jolie Moi Velvet Dress, was £75 now £65, John Lewis

Since sharing a photo of her latest look on social media, Holly has received a flurry of compliments from her 7m followers. "Merry Christmas Holly. Love your dress and seeing you on TV later makes the perfect Christmas ever," wrote one. "Beautiful as always Holly," added another.

