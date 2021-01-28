Holly Willoughby models dreamy M&S pastels from her latest edit - and we're in love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby is back with a new clothing edit from Marks & Spencer, and it's just as gorgeous as you would expect.

The star took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon with a new snap to show off her latest favourites, telling fans: "Hooray for @marksandspencer helping me treat my daily walk as a catwalk... So nice to be able to welcome in a new season with spring pastels... there's a rainbow on the horizon."

Her beautiful new pieces embrace pastels for spring - and we're in love with the colour palette.

HOLLY WEARS: Coat, £41.30, M&S

The look she showcased on Instagram saw her posing at home on the terrace in her garden, wearing a chic pair of white jeans, green jumper and a co-ordinating coat, finished off with a pair of classic trainers.

We reckon her knit - costing just £25 - is sure to be a sellout, with its on-trend square neckline and puff sleeves.

Jumper, £25, M&S

Holly has also posed for another shot for her latest edit, looking beautiful in the shot taken in front of glass-paned doors - we can even see the London skyline in the reflection!

Her striped jumper costs just £15, which she teamed with an elegant cream coat and high-waisted mom jeans, which sell for £39.50.

HOLLY WEARS: Stripe jumper, £15, M&S

Unsurprisingly, the This Morning star's fans quickly took to her Instagram post to share their thoughts on the new range.

"You look gorgeous in the colour Holly!! It really suits you," one wrote, while another said: "Love the pastel colours, love @hollywilloughby - she shines sunshine!"

Mom jeans, £39.50, M&S

Another questioned: "The coat - when is it available, do you know?"

Luckily, all the pieces are now in stock at Marks & Spencer - we wonder how long they will stick around for...

